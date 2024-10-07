Culture, community and craic at Leeds Irish Health & Homes céilí fundraiser

LEEDS Irish Health & Homes (LIHH) is holding a fundraising céilí at Leeds Irish Centre on Friday October 18 to support its lifeline services, and guests are guaranteed a fantastic evening of culture, community and craic.

The céilí is a new initiative for LIHH, which held two fundraising dinner dances before COVID-19 struck. It’s hoped that the céilí format will be inclusive and welcoming, with tickets priced at £20 for adults and £5 for children. All members of the Leeds Irish community and beyond are very welcome.

There will be performances from the Leeds Irish Choir, Joyce O’Donnell School of Irish Dance, Leeds Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and singing from Mick Teggart and Peggy Sarsfield, with Gerry Molumby as Master of Ceremonies. A hot buffet will be on offer, as well as stand-up sit down bingo and a raffle, with an iPhone, luxury hampers and more up for grabs.

LIHH has been providing lifeline services for vulnerable Irish people in Leeds for almost 30 years. Alongside a supported housing service, an Irish community support service and weekly lunch clubs, they also run a dementia group, regular outings, and carry out intergenerational work in primary schools across the city. In an average year, LIHH supports 650 individuals and serves somewhere in the region of 6000 cups of tea.

Tickets available. Contact 0113 262 5614, [email protected], or visit Eventbrite: here