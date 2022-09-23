A WOMAN yesterday appeared in court charged with the murder of her two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath almost two weeks ago.

Lynn Egar (48), with an address at Winetown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, appeared before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening.

Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died in the car fire, which happened on the Coole to Multyfarnham road on 9 September.

Detective Sergeant David Donnelly of Mullingar Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

The court heard that when charged at 7.22pm in Mullingar Garda Station, Ms Egar made no reply.

She was brought to a special sitting of the district court in Mullingar where she was charged with the murder of the two children, Thelma and Michael Dennany at Lackan, Multyfarnham on 9 September.

Judge Bernadette Owens remanded the accused in custody to the Dóchas Centre, the women's section of Mountjoy Prison.

She is due to appear back before Athlone District Court next Wednesday via video link.

The hearing lasted five minutes and Ms Egar did not address the court.