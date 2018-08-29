Woman dies after collision with train in Kilkenny this evening
News

Woman dies after collision with train in Kilkenny this evening

A WOMAN has died after she was struck by a train in Kilkenny this evening.

The incident occurred just after 8pm around a mile from Kilkenny Station.

Irish Rail said the 6,35pm service from Dublin Heuston to Waterford has been delayed due to a ‘tragic incident’.

It added that emergency services were on the scene.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny are investigating a collision on the railway line between Kilkenny and Waterford on August 29, 2018.

"The collision between a female and train occurred shortly after 8pm this evening.

“The collision occurred a mile outside Kilkenny station. No further details at this stage."

