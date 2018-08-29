Woman dies after collision with train in Kilkenny this evening

A WOMAN has died after she was struck by a train in Kilkenny this evening.
The incident occurred just after 8pm around a mile from Kilkenny Station.
Irish Rail said the 6,35pm service from Dublin Heuston to Waterford has been delayed due to a ‘tragic incident’.
It added that emergency services were on the scene.
18.35 Heuston to Waterford delayed, emergency services attending tragic incident on the line near Kilkenny
— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) 29 August 2018
A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny are investigating a collision on the railway line between Kilkenny and Waterford on August 29, 2018.
"The collision between a female and train occurred shortly after 8pm this evening.
“The collision occurred a mile outside Kilkenny station. No further details at this stage."