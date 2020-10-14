Irish man dies following tragic tractor crash in Kilkenny
GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a tractor in Co. Kilkenny.

A man was killed after the tractor he was driving overturned last week.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Monday, October 5 at around 3.45pm in Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh.

The driver of the tractor was removed to St Lukes' Hospital in a serious condition. He sadly passed away a short time later.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or for road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area last Monday between 3.15pm and 4pm, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

