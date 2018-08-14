Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home
News

Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home

A WOMAN has died following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a house in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was one of three people taken to hospital following the incident.

One person has since been discharged while another remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they found ‘significant levels’ of the carbon monoxide at the scene.

Hazardous area response paramedic

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.46am following reports of a suspected gas leak at a property on Drum Road.

Four emergency ambulance crews and a hazardous area response paramedic were despatched to the scene.

Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients were transported to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Houses evacuated

The NIFRS offered its condolences to the family of the deceased woman.

“The thoughts and sympathy of NIFRS are with the family of the lady who died following a carbon monoxide incident at a house in the Drum Road, Cookstown this morning,” said a spokesperson.

“Firefighters using gas monitors took gas readings from inside the property which found significant levels of carbon monoxide and ventilated the property,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

“Gas readings were also taken from adjacent houses and two properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.”

See More: Carbon Monoxide, Co Tyrone, Cookstown, NIAS, NIFRS

Related

Elderly Irishman found dead in his home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
News 5 months ago

Elderly Irishman found dead in his home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

By: Aidan Lonergan

Investigation launched after body discovered in Dublin housing estate
News 4 hours ago

Investigation launched after body discovered in Dublin housing estate

By: Ryan Price

Latest reports indicate 35 people have died following bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy
News 4 hours ago

Latest reports indicate 35 people have died following bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘Lucky to be alive’ – Police investigate after 'sinister' fires in Belfast flats
News 4 hours ago

‘Lucky to be alive’ – Police investigate after 'sinister' fires in Belfast flats

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda investigate after distressing video appears of young man throwing and kicking kitten
News 5 hours ago

Garda investigate after distressing video appears of young man throwing and kicking kitten

By: Gerard Donaghy

Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out, say organisers
News 7 hours ago

Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out, say organisers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sadiq Khan condemns attack as man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after Westminster crash
News 9 hours ago

Sadiq Khan condemns attack as man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after Westminster crash

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix
News 10 hours ago

‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix

By: Gerard Donaghy