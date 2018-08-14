Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home

A WOMAN has died following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a house in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was one of three people taken to hospital following the incident.

One person has since been discharged while another remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they found ‘significant levels’ of the carbon monoxide at the scene.

Hazardous area response paramedic

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.46am following reports of a suspected gas leak at a property on Drum Road.

Four emergency ambulance crews and a hazardous area response paramedic were despatched to the scene.

Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients were transported to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Houses evacuated

The NIFRS offered its condolences to the family of the deceased woman.

“The thoughts and sympathy of NIFRS are with the family of the lady who died following a carbon monoxide incident at a house in the Drum Road, Cookstown this morning,” said a spokesperson.

“Firefighters using gas monitors took gas readings from inside the property which found significant levels of carbon monoxide and ventilated the property,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

“Gas readings were also taken from adjacent houses and two properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.”