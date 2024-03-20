Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
A WOMAN from Co. Armagh has been jailed after she conned two employers out of more than £200,000.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Wednesday, 45-year-old Lisa McGuckin was sentenced to a total of 23 months, half of which is to be served on licence.

"The victims in these crimes were a local business and a local charity in the Portadown area," said Detective Inspector Foley of the PSNI.

"She showed a callous disregard for those she chose to defraud."

In December, McGuckin pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Between September 15, 2011 and July 11, 2019, she transferred £203,498 from the account of her employer, Cots & Tots, a private day care company in Portadown.

She also transferred £1,918 to her own account from a Portadown charity, the Drumcree Community Trust.

"She took money from her employers, who also offer employment to local people in the area and have suffered greatly due to the financial loss," added DI Foley.

"I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime.

"We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve."

