Woman in her 70s dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny

A WOMAN in her 70s has died following a collision in Co. Kilkenny.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the N25 at Luffany in Slieverue at approximately 5:50pm on Friday.

The woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The male driver of the second vehicle, aged in his 30s, and a female passenger aged in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N25 between Luffany Roundabout, Slieverue and Glenmore between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.