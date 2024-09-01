Woman in her 80s dies in Co. Donegal collision

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a collision in Co. Donegal, the fourth person to lose their life on the county's roads in the space of a week.

The latest incident occurred at around 2pm on Friday when a woman was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village of St Johnston.

The woman, who has been named locally as Patricia McBrearty, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

"The Coroner has been notified, and her body will be taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted," read a garda statement,

"The lorry driver was uninjured."

It added that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified of the incident.

Last Saturday, August 24, 16-year-old Kian Dawson-Kirk died when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a single-vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley's Point.

His 20-year-old cousin Eoghan Dawson, who was driving the car, passed away in hospital three days later.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s died following a two-vehicle collision in Inver last Sunday morning.

Elizabeth Cave passed away in hospital on Wednesday and was laid to rest on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the latest collision in St Jonhston to come forward.

Any road users who have camera footage and were in the vicinity of St Johnston at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to the investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.