A WOMAN aged in her 80s has died from injuries sustained in a collision in Co. Donegal over the weekend.

Elizabeth Cave, of St Ernen's in Donegal Town, died yesterday afternoon in Sligo University Hospital, her family has confirmed.

She was left in a serious condition following a collision on the N56 in Inver, which occurred at around 9am on Sunday, August 25.

Ms Cave was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, while a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, who were also injured in the two-vehicle collision, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

She died in hospital on August 28 “following injuries sustained in a tragic accident at Inver last Sunday” her family confirmed in a statement.

“Cavern Design Printing is closed now until next Monday,” the family business added.

Ms Cave is predeceased by her husband Stephen.

She leaves behind her children Sarah, Vera, Rachel and Richard and is “deeply missed” by her sisters Marion Burgess and Eleanor Hort and brother James Coburn, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours,” her family added.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.