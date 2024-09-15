Woman jailed after stealing more than £200,000 from her own mother to fund 'selfish desires'
News

Woman jailed after stealing more than £200,000 from her own mother to fund 'selfish desires'

Luana Dougherty has been sentenced to four years in jail (Image: Cheshire Constabulary)

A WOMAN who stole more than £200,000 from her own mother to fund her own 'selfish desires' has been jailed for four years.

Luana Dougherty, 50, used some of the money to buy two Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs and to set up a dog breeding business.

Dougherty, of Acre Road, Great Sutton, Cheshire, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday, September 9, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Dementia

The case began in June 2021 when Dougherty's mother, who is living with dementia, sold her house.

The proceeds of the sale went into her personal bank account, while she gave some of the money to her daughter.

However, Dougherty also set up an online banking application for her mother's account and took more money without permission.

This continued for another 12 months, during which time she spent large sums of money, including on furniture, two Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs and setting up a dog breeding business.

In July 2022, family members contacted the victim's bank after raising concerns about how Dougherty came to have so much money available to her.

The bank informed them that withdrawals had been made from the account for the past year in various amounts.

Dougherty was confronted and admitted taking the money and spending most of it.

She transferred £80,000 back but more than £216,000 was unaccounted for.

The incident was reported to police and in interview, Dougherty admitted to taking the money and taking advantage of her mother's vulnerability to defraud her.

Following enquiries, Dougherty was subsequently charged with the offence.

'Abused position'

"Firstly, I would like to highlight our appreciation for the victim's family's patience, not only throughout the investigation into Dougherty's offending, but also in providing evidence to support it," said DC Chester Ward of Cheshire Constabulary.

"Dougherty completely abused her position. Instead of being someone the victim could trust to take care of her, she stole money from her for her own selfish desires.

"The lengthy sentence which has been handed down to her by the courts is a credit to all the officers who worked hard to bring her to justice.

"As this case demonstrates, please can we remind people to be vigilant and check on any vulnerable members of your family."

See More: Cheshire

Related

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire
News 3 days ago

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision
News 1 month ago

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman appears in court over death of baby found 26 years ago
News 4 months ago

Woman appears in court over death of baby found 26 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Motorcyclist dies following horror collision in Donegal
News 3 days ago

Motorcyclist dies following horror collision in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles
News 3 days ago

Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes to Irish hiker who died while on holiday in Sardinia
News 3 days ago

Tributes to Irish hiker who died while on holiday in Sardinia

By: Fiona Audley

Domestic abuser jailed for 'horrific' assault on ex-partner
News 3 days ago

Domestic abuser jailed for 'horrific' assault on ex-partner

By: Fiona Audley

First look at Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove ahead of West End opening
Entertainment 3 days ago

First look at Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove ahead of West End opening

By: Fiona Audley