Woman robbed and stabbed in Leinster
News

A YOUNG woman was left with serious injuries following a stabbing attack on Friday night.

A woman in her 30s has been left shaken after a robbery and violent attack in Clondalkin, Co. Dublin.

The woman was walking on the Old Nangor Road when she was accosted by a man who demanded her handbag.

The man went on to stab her hands and legs before snatching her bag.

According to Dublin Live, the woman was rushed to Tallaght Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

An Garda Síochána have launched an investigation into the attack but have yet to make an arrest in relation to the crime.

