THE BODY of a woman has been found at a property in Co. Cavan after what gardaí described as a serious incident.

Gardaí were called to the residence in a rural area near Ballyconnell at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The woman's body was discovered at the scene, while a man was also discovered at the property with serious injuries.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

The scene remains sealed off.