Women and children hospitalised after being rescued from house fire

TWO women and two children are in hospital after being rescued from a fire at their home in Co. Tyrone last night.

PSNI officers were called to the blaze which took hold at the property in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon at around 8.30pm last night.

They arrived ahead of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and used ladders borrowed from neighbouring homes to rescue those trapped inside the building.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service contacted us just after 8.30pm to advise that they were turning out to a report of a house fire with children trapped,” the PSNI’s District Commander, Superintendent Peter Stevenson said.

"Officers immediately made their way to the scene, arriving prior to Fire Service colleagues,” he added.

“The property was seen to be well alight, and as such, knowing that the residents were still inside, officers obtained ladders from neighbouring properties and used them to rescue four people.

“A fifth person was found on the roof, and brought to safety.

"Fire Service extinguished the blaze, which has caused extensive damage.”

The four people rescued from inside the building were all taken to hospital.

Two women, aged 37 and 70, remain in a critical condition, while two children, aged seven and 10, are in a stable condition.

The person on the roof, a 21-year-old man, has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody.

Eight police officers were also taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, but all have since been released.

"While I am extremely proud of their actions, my thoughts, and those of all of us in the Police Service, are with those who remain in hospital today,” Supt Stevenson said.

"We want to thank the residents of Cunninghams Lane for their assistance with this terrible incident, which was undoubtedly traumatic for all involved,” he added.

“The community will continue to see the presence of the emergency services in the area throughout today, as we proceed with our investigation into the cause of this fire.

"We would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1668 of 03/02/25.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or other footage."