Women urged to sign up as three-week Garda recruitment campaign gets underway
News

A GARDA recruitment campaign which opened today will be live for applications for just three weeks.

Anyone planning on applying for a place will need to do so by 3pm on Thursday, February 27.

The police force has urged women and people from underrepresented groups to sign up in order to ensure it is “fully representative of the people we serve”.

Garda trainees are paid €354 per week for the 36 weeks of training and their food and accommodation is provided free while they are resident in the Garda College.

They graduate with a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Policing, which is accredited by the University of Limerick.

They attest after training and start work as a Garda on a salary of €37,311, which rises incrementally throughout their employment.

As the recruitment drive opened, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described a career with An Garda Síochána as "exciting, challenging and rewarding, where no two days look the same”.

The Commissioner urged those considering a career with the force to examine all the role offers, from remuneration and associated benefits, to the variety that comes with it.

"Those who are successful in this recruitment round will have the opportunity to work in areas such as investigating organised crime, domestic violence, public order, fraud, drugs offences, community policing and roads policing - to name but a few,” he explained.

"In their day-to-day work Gardaí operate on the frontline fighting crime, supporting victims and witnesses, and working in partnership with communities.

"They make a positive, tangible difference in the lives of citizens.”

He added: "We support lifelong learning in An Garda Síochána and there’s always room for advancement within the organisation and opportunities for promotion or specialisation."

Mr Harris has specifically called on women and people from underrepresented groups to sign up to join the force.

"It is extremely important that we are fully representative of the people we serve," he explained.

“This recruitment campaign provides an opportunity to draw in more applicants from a wider variety of backgrounds.

“I want to appeal particularly to underrepresented communities and also to women to consider joining An Garda Síochána: we are a good employer, and we offer really worthwhile work.

“Ensuring An Garda Síochána is comprised of members from a variety of backgrounds means different viewpoints and experiences are being brought to the table.”

