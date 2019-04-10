The World Naked Bike Ride is coming to Ireland and they need you
CALLING ALL exhibitionists! A naked bike ride is coming to County Cork this summer and you are all invited to take part.

On Saturday, June 8th, Cork will be awash with nude cyclists as part of the annual World Naked Bike Ride.

The concept couldn’t be simpler, with those taking part encouraged to strip off and take to the saddle in the name of good old naked fun.

Alternatively, the more timid among us can complete the course wearing body paint to help detract attention from their modesty.

There is an important message behind all of this nudity, of course.

It all started over in Zaragoza, Spain, back in 2001 when, after a spate of six cyclist deaths in separate road accidents, a group of protesters decided to take action.

Eager to highlight just how vulnerable cyclists are on the road, the protestors stripped off before taking to two wheels in what became known as the World Naked Bike Ride.

What started in Zaragoza has since spread to become a truly global phenomenon with nude bike rides place in more than 100 cities across the world each year – including Cork.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the Cork event too, with anyone eager to get their kit off in support of a unique cause invited to register via [email protected]

