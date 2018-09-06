HUNDREDS UPON hundreds of redheads look set to gather together this weekend for what might be the biggest gather of gingers the world has ever seen.

On Saturday, September 8th, Hamburg in Germany will play host to MC1R's second annual Redhead Day.

Founded by Northern Ireland native Tristan Rodgers and named after the gene mutation associated with red hair, MC1R magazine is hosting the event.

It will serve as a celebration of all things redhead, with drinks, music and photo opportunities available to everyone in attendance.

Redhead Day commences at 5 pm and looks set to continue on into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The undoubted highlight of the event comes on Sunday, September 9th, when everyone in attendance will be invited to take part in a group photo at 11:30 am sharp.

Hundreds of gingers descended on the event last year, but hopes are high that the 2018 edition will be bigger and better.

Over 300 people have already confirmed their attendance via Facebook, with organisers hopeful of attracting as many as 500 red haired folk this time around.

"Our goal is to have fun with this special gathering and to make a positive statement and celebrate together at a time when people in certain regions are being reduced to physical and cultural traits," Rodgers told Irish Central.

"For all redheads, it is the opportunity to strengthen their community - but we want to celebrate with all people."

It still has some way to go before it reaches the attendance levels of an event in Ireland that saw the King and Queen of Gingerdom crowned with 1,000s descending on the Emerald Isle.