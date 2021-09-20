World’s most popular funeral songs for 2021 revealed

THE world’s most popular funeral songs for 2021 have been revealed, and the results are surprising.

Analysing over 300,000 songs from Spotify playlists with the titles ‘funeral songs’, ‘my funeral playlist’, ‘mums funeral’ and ‘dads funeral’, Legal and General found the most popular anthems.

First on the list was Cigarette Daydreams by Cage Elephant, followed by See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) by Wiz Khalifa and Ricky Montgomery’s Mr Loverman, in second and third place, respectively.

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ came in at fourth place.

Surprisingly, traditional hymns are completely absent from the list, which could suggest a declining demand for such songs at funerals.

While classical works have fallen out of favour, classics such as Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ remain highly popular choices, especially for dads.

Alternatively, Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’, from 1997, has remained a go-to among those looking for a more modern backdrop to their final farewell.

Upbeat anthems were also put forward, including Norman Greenbaum’s ‘Spirit In The Sky,’ which combines the narrative of eternal, ecclesiastical love with the vivifying sound of 70’s rock.

Despite its ambition to climb to the heavens, Greenbaum’s classic didn’t make it into the top ten.

Humorous songs were also popular, and for the jokesters who can’t resist one last gag from beyond the grave, Highway to Hell by AC/DC is a favourite.

The top ten funeral songs: