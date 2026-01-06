'Worried’ grandfather appeals for man missing since New Year’s Day to come home

A CONCERNED grandfather has made an emotional appeal for a man who has been missing from Co. Tyrone since New Year’s Day to come home.

Taylor Stewart was last seen in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am on Thursday, January 1.

Police have been searching for the 21-year-old, who hails from the Cookstown area, ever since.

“We are working hard alongside our voluntary partners from Community Rescue Service, Search & Rescue Dog Association Ireland North and Lough Neagh Search and Rescue, with enquiries coordinated by a Police Search Advisor (POLSA),” the PSNI’s Superintendent Peter Stevenson confirmed.

This week Mr Stewart’s grandfather Mitchell Crooks made an emotional appeal for his return.

“We just want Taylor to come home,” he said.

“The whole family is so worried about him, especially with the weather being so bad over the last few days,” he added.

“Please Taylor, just let us know that you are safe, you promised to help me with a few issues with my car so I need you home to help, please get in contact.”

Supt Stevenson added that their search was “complex”, especially due to the current cold conditions.

“We know that a young man being missing in such cold conditions is causing real concern amongst local people, and we are really grateful that so many people want to help us,” he said.

“This is a complex search, covering a lot of ground,” he explained.

“We do not want the public to put themselves or others at risk, particularly when snow and ice are posing safety issues to even our experienced teams.

“Please, check in with local officers for advice before you commence any search of your own.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who may have been out and about in the area at the time Taylor was last seen, or who may have seen him since, to make contact with us.

“Even a seemingly insignificant piece of information could help.”

The police force reissued their appeal for anyone with information about Mr Stewart’s whereabouts to come forward.

“As a reminder, Taylor is approximately 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with dark hair and brown eyes,” Supt Stevenson said.

“When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans with a brown belt, a long sleeved white shirt with a red square pattern, and green / brown boots.

“We continue to ask that anyone with an outbuilding, garage or shed to check their premises, to ensure that Taylor has not made his way inside to seek shelter,” he added.

“Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency. The reference number to quote is 1108 of 01/01/26.”