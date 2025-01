A Young Irish woman has died while rock climbing in southern Spain.

According to Telecinco News, the 21-year-old woman fell around 150m while descending a mountain near the village of El Chorro in Álora, Malaga.

The area is popular with climbers, hikers and mountain bikers.

The woman's friend managed to survive by holding on to a rock.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.10am on Friday.

While the friend was unhurt, he was reportedly in a state of shock when rescued.