Young motorcyclist dies in Waterford crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a barrier on the Tramore Road outside Waterford city late last night.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Advertisement

He is reported to have been from the Slieverue area of Co Kilkenny.

The scene will be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the crash site.