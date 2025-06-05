Principal’s ‘inspirational leadership’ commended as he announces retirement from historic Irish school

A PRINCIPAL who has served at an historic Irish secondary school for more than eight years has announced his retirement.

Father Ignatius McCormack will retire from his position as principal of St. Flannan’s College in September, bringing an end to his 24-year career at the school in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Fr McCormack, who hails from Kilcolman in Co. Offaly, first joined St. Flannan’s in 2001 as a teacher.

He later served as dean of the boarding school before being appointed principal in 2017.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as principal of St. Flannan’s College, a place I fell in love with when I first drove through its gates in 2001,” he said this week.

“I am deeply grateful to the staff, students, parents, and board of management for their support over the years,” he added.

“As I prepare to step back, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and pride in what we have accomplished together.”

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan, who is patron of St. Flannan's College, described Fr. Ignatius as an “inspirational leader and a steady hand at the helm of St. Flannan’s College”.

“His leadership has been marked by a deep commitment to the values and mission of Catholic education, fostering a spirit of compassion, integrity, and excellence,” he explained.

“His impact on the life of the school is immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed.”

After a sabbatical following his retirement, Fr. Ignatius is set to return to parish ministry.

The board at St. Flannan’s has confirmed the process to appoint a new principal will begin in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Fr Ignatius McCormack’s tenure has been marked by inspiring leadership, unwavering commitment, and genuine pastoral care,” Leonard Cleary, Chairperson of the St. Flannan’s College Board of Management, said.

“Thanks to his guidance, the school and its students have thrived academically and spiritually.

“I extend our heartfelt thanks for his exceptional service and wish him every blessing as he embarks on the next chapter of his priestly ministry.”

Taking its name from the 7th-century patron saint of the Dál gCais, St Flannan’s can trace its origins back to Springfield House in Ennis in 1846.

It relocated to the current school 30 years later, which underwent a significant expansion during the 1960s and again in 2003.

Co-educational classes were introduced at the school in 2002.

Fr McCormack’s retirement later this year will coincide with the opening of the first phase of a significant expansion of the historic St. Flannan’s campus.

The new 2,500 sqm development features special educational needs facilities and general educational spaces, including classrooms, science rooms, and a construction studies room.

The expansion is supported by the Department of Education and is regarded as a prototype rapid build project, which could be replicated elsewhere throughout Ireland.