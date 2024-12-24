Young woman dies following collision in Fermanagh

A YOUNG woman has died after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Fermanagh.

The single vehicle collision happened in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin at around 10.50pm last night.

“Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Monday, December 23, that a silver Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services," she added.

“Sadly, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.”

The police force has appealed to any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries,” they said in a statement.

“You can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."