Lord of the Dance
Young woman dies following collision in Fermanagh
News

Young woman dies following collision in Fermanagh

A YOUNG woman has died after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Fermanagh.

The single vehicle collision happened in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin at around 10.50pm last night.

“Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Monday, December 23, that a silver Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services," she added.

“Sadly, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.”

The police force has appealed to any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries,” they said in a statement.

“You can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

See More: Fermanagh

Related

Young girl among those injured following serious three-car collision
News 1 week ago

Young girl among those injured following serious three-car collision

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast
News 1 week ago

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh
News 1 month ago

Man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Literary treats for Christmas - and beyond
Culture 5 hours ago

Literary treats for Christmas - and beyond

By: Fiona Audley

Leading Irish chef Gareth Mullins reveals top tips for the perfect festive feast
Life & Style 6 hours ago

Leading Irish chef Gareth Mullins reveals top tips for the perfect festive feast

By: Fiona Audley

Domestic abuse victims urged to contact Gardaí as rise in cases reported in Ireland
News 10 hours ago

Domestic abuse victims urged to contact Gardaí as rise in cases reported in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Pictures as lucky few experience the Winter Solstice sunrise at Newgrange
News 2 days ago

Pictures as lucky few experience the Winter Solstice sunrise at Newgrange

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 30s dies in Co. Galway collision
News 2 days ago

Man in his 30s dies in Co. Galway collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after gardaí seize €185,000 worth of suspected ecstasy and cocaine
News 2 days ago

Two arrested after gardaí seize €185,000 worth of suspected ecstasy and cocaine

By: Gerard Donaghy