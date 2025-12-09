Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with cyclist
News

Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with cyclist

A WOMAN was sent to hospital for treatment of her injuries after colliding with a cyclist in Co. Fermanagh.

The incident happened in Enniskillen at around 6pm on December 5.

The incident happened in Wellington Road, Enniskillen

“We received a report at around 6.40pm of a woman, who was walking on the footpath in the Wellington Road area, being knocked to the ground by a male cyclist,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Wilkin said.

“The woman, who hit her head when she fell, subsequently attended hospital for treatment to her injuries,” they added.

The police force has appealed for anyone with may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1195 of 05/12/25,” Seg Wilkin said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

