Christmas by candlelight at festive Irish Heritage concert
Out & About

Soprano Susie Gibbons, alto Katie Richardson McCrea, tenor Richard Shaffrey and bass Conall O’Neill (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

IRISH HERITAGE presented it's Christmas by Candlelight concert at St George's Church in Hanover Square, London this month.

Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and his wife Aisling are pictured with Jim Kirby and Tom Scanlon from Irish Heritage (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The impressive venue - regularly referred to as Handel’s Church - proved the perfect setting for an evening of music, Christmas readings and audience carols, followed by wine and mince pies.

Pianist Tiffany Qiu (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Performing on the night were soprano Susie Gibbons, tenor Richard Shaffrey, alto Katie Richardson McCrea, bass Conall O’Neill, pianist Tiffany Qiu and organist Jacob Collins.

Ailidh, Jim, Adelaide and Sinead Kirby enjoying the event (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

There were also readings by Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and the Director of the Irish Heritage management committee Jim Kirby.

Alto Katie Richardson McCrea (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage is a registered charity, established in London in 1974, whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.

Catherine Orpen and Deirdre Scanlon (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The organisation delivers its charitable objectives through four ongoing programmes: collaborations with like-minded organisations, education including bursaries, events, and outreach and community activity.

