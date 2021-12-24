Christmas by candlelight at festive Irish Heritage concert

IRISH HERITAGE presented it's Christmas by Candlelight concert at St George's Church in Hanover Square, London this month.

The impressive venue - regularly referred to as Handel’s Church - proved the perfect setting for an evening of music, Christmas readings and audience carols, followed by wine and mince pies.

Performing on the night were soprano Susie Gibbons, tenor Richard Shaffrey, alto Katie Richardson McCrea, bass Conall O’Neill, pianist Tiffany Qiu and organist Jacob Collins.

There were also readings by Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and the Director of the Irish Heritage management committee Jim Kirby.

Irish Heritage is a registered charity, established in London in 1974, whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.

The organisation delivers its charitable objectives through four ongoing programmes: collaborations with like-minded organisations, education including bursaries, events, and outreach and community activity.