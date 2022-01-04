Kerry star Aidan O’Mahony meets fans and signs copies of autobiography

FOOTBALLER Aidan O’ Mahony was in London recently to launch his book Unbroken.

The former Kerry star was at Buckley’s bar in Queensbury, North London, for the event, where he signed copies of the autobiography.

Published by Hachette Ireland, the book tells the tumultuous journey that the sportsman has been on in his GAA career up to his retirement in 2017.

O’Mahony was at peak physical fitness and making his mark on the Kerry Senior Football team when he made the devastating choice to walk away from it all.

Powerfully honest, the memoir looks at the events leading up to that moment - revealing the extreme pressure he put himself under as he strove for maximum physical strength, struggling with asthma that had plagued him since childhood; the on-pitch altercation that took a toll on his mental health; the controversy over a failed drug test and the intense media scrutiny he found himself facing.

And he tells of how, in the weeks that followed him quitting the game, he made a decision that would ultimately change everything.

Following his retirement, O’Mahoney went on to discover who he was and what was important to him and returned to football with the same dedication and commitment he’d always had – but with a new mindset.

He went on to achieve Championship and personal highs including taking part in and winning RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Unbroken by Aidan O’Mahony is available to purchase here.