Presidential field takes shape as parties finalise their candidates

FORMER Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) president and Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has officially withdrawn his bid to become the party’s candidate in the upcoming Irish presidential election.

Kelly’s decision comes just weeks after he publicly declared his interest in the nomination following Mairead McGuinness’s withdrawal due to health issues.

In a statement, Kelly said that while he experienced "great engagement" with members of the party, he ultimately failed to secure the required support to move forward.

Presidential hopefuls must gain the backing of either 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities in order to be officially nominated.

"To have been selected as Fine Gael candidate for the most distinguished role in our country would have been the greatest honour of my life," Kelly said.

"While I am of the view that a contest would be good and healthy for the party, it is clear to me now that I will not be able to gather the required 20 nominations."

Kelly also extended his support to former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys, who is now the sole contender for the Fine Gael nomination.

Her candidacy will be formally ratified by the party on 13 September.

On the Fianna Fáil side, former Dublin Gaelic football manager Jim Gavin has emerged as the party’s clear frontrunner.

Over the weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin publicly endorsed Gavin, despite early concerns over his party membership status.

Fianna Fáil confirmed that Gavin’s application for party membership has been received and clarified that there is no requirement for a presidential nominee to already be a party member.

Gavin is expected to sign a pledge to uphold Fianna Fáil’s rules and advocate its platform throughout the campaign.

The party has not fielded a presidential candidate since Mary McAleese's successful campaign in 1997.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly is also in the running, with her campaign backed by several left-leaning parties and a coalition of independents.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has confirmed her intention to seek a nomination as well.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has yet to announce whether it will field its own candidate or support an existing contender.

Mary Lou McDonald stated last month that a decision will be announced in September.

Polling day for the presidential election is expected to be Friday, 24 October, as reported by RTÉ.

The official presidential order, which includes the nomination deadline and polling date, is due to be signed by the Minister for Local Government, James Browne, following a Cabinet meeting this week.