A strong Emerging Ireland team has been named to face the Griquas this Friday

SIMON EASTERBY HAS named his first Emerging Ireland team to face the Griquas this Friday.

The Emerging Ireland squad consists of players that performed admirably for the Ireland U20's over the years.

Max Deegan will captain the side from the backrow. Ulster's Robert Balocoune also starts from the wing.

Munster's Shane Daly and Calvin Nash will also play.

Anyone looking to see the game can see it via a stream live on IrishRugby.ie,

Here are the details for the game

Emerging Ireland Team To Face The Griquas Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time