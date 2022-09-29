A strong Emerging Ireland team has been named to face the Griquas this Friday

The Emerging Ireland squad consists of players that performed admirably for the Ireland U20's over the years.
Max Deegan will captain the side from the backrow. Ulster's Robert Balocoune also starts from the wing.
Munster's Shane Daly and Calvin Nash will also play.
Anyone looking to see the game can see it via a stream live on IrishRugby.ie,
Here are the details for the game
Emerging Ireland Team To Face The Griquas Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time
Fulback. 15. Shane Daly
Winger. 14.Calvin Nash
Centres. 13. Jamie Osbourne 12. Stewart Moore
Winger. 11. Robert Baloucoune
Outhalf. 10 Jack Crowley Scrumhalf. 9 Nathan Doak
Frontrow.1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Thomas Clarkson
Secondrow.4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Tom Ahern
Backrow.6. David McCann, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Max Deegan
Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Roman Salanoa,19. Brian Deeny,20. John Hodnett, 21. Michael McDonald, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Antoine Frisch
Introducing the #EmergingIreland Match Day Squad to face the Griquas in Bloemfontein, captained by @MaxDeegan! ✊#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 29, 2022
Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022
Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)
Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)
Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)