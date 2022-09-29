A strong Emerging Ireland team has been named to face the Griquas this Friday
Sport

A strong Emerging Ireland team has been named to face the Griquas this Friday

Leinster , Ireland - 24 February 2017; Calvin Nash of Ireland leaves the pitch for a head injury assesment (HIA) during the RBS U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at Donnybrook Stadium, in Donnybrook, Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
SIMON EASTERBY HAS named his first Emerging Ireland team to face the Griquas this Friday. 

The Emerging Ireland squad consists of players that performed admirably for the Ireland U20's over the years. 

Max Deegan will captain the side from the backrow. Ulster's Robert Balocoune also starts from the wing. 

Munster's Shane Daly and Calvin Nash will also play. 

Anyone looking to see the game can see it via a stream live on IrishRugby.ie, 

Here are the details for the game 

Emerging Ireland Team To Face The Griquas Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time

Fulback. 15. Shane Daly
Winger. 14.Calvin Nash
Centres. 13. Jamie Osbourne 12. Stewart Moore
Winger. 11. Robert Baloucoune
Outhalf. 10 Jack Crowley Scrumhalf. 9 Nathan Doak
Frontrow.1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Thomas Clarkson
Secondrow.4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Tom Ahern
Backrow.6. David McCann, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Max Deegan
Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Roman Salanoa,19. Brian Deeny,20. John Hodnett, 21. Michael McDonald, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Antoine Frisch

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)

