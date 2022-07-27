Aaron Connolly has spoken about his move to Italy says 'I'm in a better headspace'
Sport

Aaron Connolly has spoken about his move to Italy says 'I'm in a better headspace'

IRELAND'S Aaron Connolly has claimed that he is now in a better headspace after moving to Italy on loan. 

The Galway native has become surplus to requirements at his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and has since gone on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough. 

Brighton have now allowed the 22-year-old to spend a year in Italy for Venezia in Serie B 

Speaking to Irish Football Fan TV  Connolly has claimed that he feels like a new player after removing himself from his earlier environment 



 

"Physically and mentally, I haven't felt this strong in a long time, " Connolly admitted, 

"A lot of people know why I haven't kicked on and I know myself. That’s why this move to Italy was vital, just to get away from the circle I was in back in England, I needed a fresh start," explained the 22-year-old. 

"My confidence was on the deck, when I missed chances and hadn’t been playing. I wasn’t in the right place to go on loan last year. I did it because I wanted to play football, but I wish this version of myself right now had showed up at Middlesbrough. It would have been a different story. 

"Mentally, I wouldn’t have been able to move abroad last season. I wouldn’t have been excited. But this time, I couldn’t say yes quick enough." 

Connolly a full senior Irish international has also did not nail down a starting spot for his country, but has no plans to give up  

"It’s either keep going in the phase I was going in and eventually I’ll just be completely forgotten. At the minute I’m probably the forgotten man in Irish football and if I kept associating with people I’d been associating with before, I would have completely gone off the scale," added Connolly. 

"That love for football has probably faded in the last three seasons. Everyone can probably tell by my performances at times. And maybe the way I carried myself on the pitch and sometimes off it. 

"Now I'm in a better headspace, you look back at games and think 'Was I really walking around for that long? Did I really have my head down for this long? Did I really walk around like that?’" 



 

See More: Aaron Connolly, Ireland

Related

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.
Sport 6 months ago

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny backs Aaron Connolly to succeed for club and country
Sport 8 months ago

Stephen Kenny backs Aaron Connolly to succeed for club and country

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Aaron Connolly statistic shows how promising the young Galway lad is
Sport 1 year ago

Aaron Connolly statistic shows how promising the young Galway lad is

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Greg McWilliams has called up eight uncapped players for upcoming two-Test series against Japan
Sport 9 hours ago

Greg McWilliams has called up eight uncapped players for upcoming two-Test series against Japan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lisandro Martinez has officially signed for Manchester United from Ajax
Sport 11 hours ago

Lisandro Martinez has officially signed for Manchester United from Ajax

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A former Meath footballer has said 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that Colm O' Rourke got the job ahead of him
Sport 13 hours ago

A former Meath footballer has said 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that Colm O' Rourke got the job ahead of him

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland U21 star Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal
Sport 14 hours ago

Ireland U21 star Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry City from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A group of former Irish players are set to take legal proceedings against the IRFU over concussion injuries
Sport 15 hours ago

A group of former Irish players are set to take legal proceedings against the IRFU over concussion injuries

By: Conor O'Donoghue