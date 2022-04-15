Agreement reached on revised UEFA Nations League fixtures for Ireland in June
STEPHEN KENNY'S Republic of Ireland side will now open their UEFA Nations League campaign in Armenia on Saturday, June 4, following detailed discussions with UEFA, FIFA and the Ukrainian, Scottish and Armenian Associations.

In light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Group B1 fixture list has been rescheduled to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Play-Off fixture between Scotland and Ukraine which is now to be played on June 1, with the winners set to play Wales on June 5.

Instead of a home game versus Ukraine to open the qualifying campaign,

Ireland will now travel to Yerevan for the June 4 fixture before hosting Ukraine in Dublin on Wednesday, June 8, and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.

The summer games will conclude with an away fixture against Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14, at a venue to be decided in consultation with the Ukrainian FA and UEFA.

Both matches in September have been put back 24 hours with Ireland's away match in Scotland now taking place on Saturday, September 24, as Scotland will host Ukraine in the Nations League on September 21.

The Nations League group campaign concludes for Ireland with the Aviva Stadium clash against Armenia on Tuesday, September 27. Kick-off times for all games will be confirmed at a later date.

“We held very productive and amicable talks with UEFA, FIFA and our fellow Associations this week and we are delighted to accommodate our colleagues in Ukraine with this rescheduling,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“The FAI and European football stand with the people of Ukraine and we look forward to welcoming them to Dublin on June 8.”

REVISED REPUBLIC OF IRELAND UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

June 4 | Armenia v Republic of IrelandJune 8 | Republic of Ireland v UkraineJune 11 | Republic of Ireland v ScotlandJune 14 | Ukraine v Republic of IrelandSeptember 24 | Scotland v Republic of IrelandSeptember 27 | Republic of Ireland v Armenia

