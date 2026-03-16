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Irish author Emma Dabiri leads St Patrick’s parade through streets of London
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Irish author Emma Dabiri leads St Patrick’s parade through streets of London

(Pic: MOL)

THE sun shone as the Mayor of London’s annual St Patrick’s parade and festival got underway in the capital over the weekend.

Irish author Emma Dabiri led the parade through the city yesterday afternoon, flanked by Tánaiste Simon Harris, who is in London this week to take part in a series of St Patrick’s celebrations.

“London wouldn’t be the same without its Irish community,” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said yesterday, as the crowds turned out to enjoy the event.

Irish author Emma Dabiri (second from right), who led the parade as Grand Marhal, was joined by Tánaiste Simon Harris (Pic: MOL)

“At today’s St Patrick’s Day Festival, thousands of Londoners and visitors came together to celebrate the best of Irish culture in the capital,” he confirmed.

“Wishing everyone a very happy St Patrick’s Day for Tuesday,” the Mayor added.

Young singers take to the stage in Trafalgar Square (Pic: MOL)

Elsewhere during the day the main stage St Patrick’s Festival line up in Trafalgar Square included a mix of traditional and contemporary performances from acts including the Irish Culture Centre Choir, Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma, Carrie Baxter, Cór Na nÓg choir, Jig and a Swig with the London Bodhrán Band, The Wran, Nell Mescal, Huartan, David Keenan and Robert Arkins ‘Commitments’.

Thousands came out to watch the St Patrick's Parade and Festival in London yesterday (Pic: MOL)

The Tánaiste said the event was a great opportunity to bring people together.

“Given the deep links between Ireland and the UK, I welcome the opportunity to visit London to represent the Government as part of the St. Patrick’s Day programme of engagement,” he said.

“Across Britain, hundreds of thousands of people claim Irish heritage,” he added.

“Our families, culture and economies are deeply intertwined.

“The St. Patrick’s Day festival provides an opportunity to connect and celebrate a shared heritage.”

Revellers celebrate Ireland's national day in London (Pic: MOL)

Regarding his plans while in the capital this week, Mr Harris said he is “looking forward to” meeting with representatives of companies across the UK to discuss “our strong economic ties and our shared challenges and opportunities”.

He added: “Finally, following on from very constructive discussions at the UK-Ireland summit in Cork [on March 14], I look forward to meeting with both Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

“In the context of our unique relationship with the UK, and at this time of global uncertainty, it is essential that we continue to foster close relationships with our nearest neighbour.”

See More: Mayor Of London, St Patrick's Festival

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