All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

THE NOMINATIONS FOR THE GAA/GPA PwC All-Star awards are out, and to nobody's surprise All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick dominate proceedings.

John Kiely's side have 12 players on the shortlist, whilst All-Ireland runner ups Kilkenny have eight players included.

Galway and Clare also have eight players on the shortlist, while Cork have three players. There is also two for Wexford and one each for Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin and Westmeath.

Limerick's Diarmuid Byrnes and Barry Nash and Kilkenny TJ Reid have been nominated for hurler of the year.

Kilkenny breakout stars Eoin Cody and Mikey Butler, and Cork's Ciaran Joyce are nominated for young hurler of the year.

The awards will take place on the 28 October this year.

Goalkeepers

Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Eanna Murphy (Galway).

Defenders

Sean Finn (Limerick), Barry Nash (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Richie Reid (Kilkenny), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), Paul Flanagan (Clare), John Conlon (Clare), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), David McInerney (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork), Damien Reck (Wexford), Daithi Burke (Galway), Padraic Mannion (Galway), Fintan Burke (Galway).

Midfielders

Tom Monaghan (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), David Fitzgerald (Clare), Ryan Taylor (Clare), William O'Donoghue (Limerick), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Tony Kelly (Clare), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Robbie O’Flynn (Cork), Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway), Cathal Mannion (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Lee Chin (Wexford), Donal Burke (Dublin), Killian Doyle (Westmeath).

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year

Barry Nash (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny).

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Ciaran Joyce (Cork).