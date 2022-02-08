Andrew Porter believes Ireland have what it takes to overcome French acid test

IRELAND PROP Andrew Porter believes that Ireland have what it takes to beat the French in Paris in Saturday's Grand Slam game.

Both sides had mixed weekends in the Six Nations with Ireland cruising to victory over the Welsh in Dublin and France having a patchy game against Italy in Paris.

However Porter believes that Ireland must be at their best to beat the French at the Stade de France if they want to win the Grand Slam.

France have home advantage and a six day turn around and will be looking for third consecutive win over Ireland.

Ireland's last win over France was in 2018 on their way to the Grand Slam.

Johnny Sexton's drop goal in added time was the difference between the sides in a 15-13 win for the Irish.

Sexton from 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄! 🤯



All 42 phases in the build-up to @JohnnySexton's iconic Paris drop-goal because it's Tuesday and the #GuinnessSixNations is just around the corner! ✌️🍿#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/eNpdZ9RCMG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 11, 2022

"We're not looking at that nine in a row, you have to take everything as it comes," Porter said.

"They're an incredible team with the players they have but we're definitely more than capable to turn them over in their home patch.

"That's the nature of this competition. It's nearly knock-out rugby, it's like the semi-final or final in terms of getting maximum points.

"It's really important to build momentum and today was really good in that sense."

Ireland's front row of Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong has become the envy of the rugby world due to the skill and power that the three have shown over the course of the last 18 months. Porter is happy with how his game has moved on

It's the way the coaches have designed things in terms of our style of play," said the 26-year-old, whose move to loosehead has helped give the front row a more dynamic edge.

"It helps each player bring the best of their abilities to the table and we're not confined to a strict playing style.

"It allows every player, not just in the pack, to express themselves and showcase all their abilities.

Optimism is growing in Ireland over how good the side are and talk of a fourth Grand Slam is starting to grow after impressive displays in the Autumn over the All Blacks in November and the continued good form coming into the tournament.

France also humbled the All Blacks in November and will be easy test for Ireland, Porter knows this all too well.

The prop also said:

"The message is that we have to shift our focus quickly onto France because we know that watching them in their current form, how dangerous they are and the caliber of players they have.

"It's something where we will really have to bring our best to Paris.

"It's a tough place to go but thinking back even to 2018 when we went over there and Johnny (Sexton) kicked that drop-goal when the clock was in the red, you want those days again.

"We will be chomping at the bit to go over to Paris.