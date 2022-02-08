Andrew Porter believes Ireland have what it takes to overcome French acid test
Sport

Andrew Porter believes Ireland have what it takes to overcome French acid test

Dublin , Ireland - 5 February 2022; Ireland forwards, including Andrew Porter, walk the pitch before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND PROP Andrew Porter believes that Ireland have what it takes to beat the French in Paris in Saturday's Grand Slam game. 

Both sides had mixed weekends in the Six Nations with Ireland cruising to victory over the Welsh in Dublin and France having a patchy game against Italy in Paris.

However Porter believes that Ireland must be at their best to beat the French at the Stade de France if they want to win the Grand Slam.

France have home advantage and a six day turn around and will be looking for third consecutive win over Ireland.

Ireland's last win over France was in 2018 on their way to the Grand Slam.

Johnny Sexton's drop goal in added time was the difference between the sides in a 15-13 win for the Irish.

"We're not looking at that nine in a row, you have to take everything as it comes," Porter said.

"They're an incredible team with the players they have but we're definitely more than capable to turn them over in their home patch.

"That's the nature of this competition. It's nearly knock-out rugby, it's like the semi-final or final in terms of getting maximum points.

"It's really important to build momentum and today was really good in that sense."

Ireland's front row of Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong has become the envy of the rugby world due to the skill and power that the three have shown over the course of the last 18 months. Porter is happy with how his game has moved on

It's the way the coaches have designed things in terms of our style of play," said the 26-year-old, whose move to loosehead has helped give the front row a more dynamic edge.

"It helps each player bring the best of their abilities to the table and we're not confined to a strict playing style.

"It allows every player, not just in the pack, to express themselves and showcase all their abilities.

Optimism is growing in Ireland over how good the side are and talk of a fourth Grand Slam is starting to grow after impressive displays in the Autumn over the All Blacks in November and the continued good form coming into the tournament.

France also humbled the All Blacks in November and will be easy test for Ireland, Porter knows this all too well.

The prop also said:

"The message is that we have to shift our focus quickly onto France because we know that watching them in their current form, how dangerous they are and the caliber of players they have.

"It's something where we will really have to bring our best to Paris.

"It's a tough place to go but thinking back even to 2018 when we went over there and Johnny (Sexton) kicked that drop-goal when the clock was in the red, you want those days again.

"We will be chomping at the bit to go over to Paris.

Kildare , Ireland - 3 November 2021; Andrew Porter (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: Andrew Porter, Ireland, Rugby, Six Nations

Related

Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025
Sport 1 month ago

Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jake Paul tells Conor McGregor he's falling apart and his bones are f***ing breaking
Sport 28 minutes ago

Jake Paul tells Conor McGregor he's falling apart and his bones are f***ing breaking

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kurt Zouma has been condemned by his club West Ham for cat abuse video.
Sport 3 hours ago

Kurt Zouma has been condemned by his club West Ham for cat abuse video.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Leona Maguire and Séamus Power have climbed golfs world rankings
Sport 3 hours ago

Leona Maguire and Séamus Power have climbed golfs world rankings

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Law passed for pay and leave for bereaved parents in Northern Ireland
News 3 hours ago

Law passed for pay and leave for bereaved parents in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Colm O' Rourke has criticised both Tyrone and Armagh for the five red brawl
Sport 20 hours ago

Colm O' Rourke has criticised both Tyrone and Armagh for the five red brawl

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Keith Earls and Rob Herring will miss Ireland's clash with France this week
Sport 21 hours ago

Keith Earls and Rob Herring will miss Ireland's clash with France this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Details of the return of four-day St Patrick's Festival in Dublin announced
News 23 hours ago

Details of the return of four-day St Patrick's Festival in Dublin announced

By: Connell McHugh