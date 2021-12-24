Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025

ANDREW PORTER has become the latest Ireland player to agree a new IRFU deal. His new deal will run up to the end of the 2024/25 season.

Porter began as a tighthead switched to loosehead this season and has been a key figure for Leinster and Ireland. The Leinster and Ireland prop is just 25 and has not entered his peak years yet.

He joins the likes of Tadgh Furlong, Conor Murray and others in signing new deals this year.

He has played in the same Ireland U-20 side as James Ryan and Jacob Stockdale. His time in South Africa with the Lions last summer was cut short due to injury.

𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 ✍️



We're delighted to announce Andrew Porter has penned a new IRFU contract up until the end of the 2024/25 season.



Full details 👇#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 24, 2021

He made his Ireland debut against USA in New Jersey in 2017, and won 40 caps since. He has also featured at the 2019 World Cup in Japan and also was part of Ireland winning the Six Nations Grand Slam success in 2019.

His time at Leinster has also been fruitful. He's won four URC titles (formerly the PRO14) and was also a member of the squad that won the Champions Cup in Bilbao in 2018.

Porter said

“It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better,"

"It was fantastic to have crowds back in the stadiums over the past couple of months and it makes a huge difference to the players on the field. Hopefully we will be back to full stadiums in the months ahead."

Director of IRFU Performance David Nucifora said:

"Andrew worked incredibly hard to transition from loosehead to the tighthead role and has shown the same dedication and application to revert back in recent months.

"He has proven his credentials on the tighthead side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loosehead side. It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons."