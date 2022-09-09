AP McCoy has paid tribute to the Queen saying 'she was a integral part of horse racing'

LEGENDARY IRISH jockey AP McCoy has paid his own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen peacefully passed away at her Scottish estate, Balmoral on Thursday.

A number of tributes have been sent to the Royal Family after her death.

Ap McCoy, one of Ireland's greatest jockey's posted his via his own social media account. It is well known that the Queen had a huge love for horses and horse racing,

McCoy reminded everyone of the contribution the queen played in the sport.

He said: "Your Majesty has been an integral part of horse racing.

"We will miss your knowledge, passion, sense of humour, charming ease and most of all your irreplaceable presence. RIP Ma’am."



Ireland's rugby federation also offered their own tribute to the Queen.

"The IRFU express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Our sympathies are with our friends in the Home Unions and their supporters," said via a Twitter post.

The British monarch passed away at the age of 96, which ended the longest reign in the history of the Royal Family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is now King.

The Queen's funeral will take place over the next fortnight.