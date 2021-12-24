AP McCoy saved jockey James Bowen's life following 'horrendous and very scary' incident

NICKY HENDERSON has praised AP McCoy for acting swiftly to save a jockey's life on Thursday.

The young jockey in question was James Bowen, a 20-year-old. Bowen was the victim of a horror fall at Henderson's training ground and was knocked unconscious. He began to choke on his tongue as a result.

But veteran McCoy saved the jockey's life by stopping him from choking. He is now set for a spell after the fall.

Trainer Henderson spoke to The Daily Mail and said;

"It was horrendous and very scary. He was knocked out and the man who gets the medical medal is AP. He was brilliant.

"James was unconscious and choking. AP had to get his mouth open, which was proving extremely difficult. I am surprised he has any fingers left at the end of his hands.

"James has been to the hospital and had scans and amazingly everything is OK, but he is going to be out for a while. James’s mum has picked him up and is taking him home for Christmas. At least he can have some Christmas pudding this year!"

Mister Fisher was set to be rode by Bowen at the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, but his brother Sean will now ride the seven-year-old.