AP McCoy saved jockey James Bowen's life following 'horrendous and very scary' incident
Sport

AP McCoy saved jockey James Bowen's life following 'horrendous and very scary' incident

ASCOT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: James Bowen riding Valtor clear the last to win The Garrard Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot Racecourse on December 22, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

NICKY HENDERSON has praised AP McCoy for acting swiftly to save a jockey's life on Thursday.

The young jockey in question was James Bowen, a 20-year-old. Bowen was the victim of a horror fall at Henderson's training ground and was knocked unconscious. He began to choke on his tongue as a result.

But veteran McCoy saved the jockey's life by stopping him from choking. He is now set for a spell after the fall.

Trainer Henderson spoke to The Daily Mail and said; 

"It was horrendous and very scary. He was knocked out and the man who gets the medical medal is AP. He was brilliant.

"James was unconscious and choking. AP had to get his mouth open, which was proving extremely difficult. I am surprised he has any fingers left at the end of his hands.

"James has been to the hospital and had scans and amazingly everything is OK, but he is going to be out for a while. James’s mum has picked him up and is taking him home for Christmas. At least he can have some Christmas pudding this year!"

Mister Fisher was set to be rode by Bowen at the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, but his brother Sean will now ride the seven-year-old.

See More: AP McCoy, Horse Racing, Irish Horse Racing, James Bowen, Nicky Henderson

Related

Ruby Walsh: Legendary Irish racer hailed as 'greatest jump jockey ever' as he retires after 24 years in the saddle
News 2 years ago

Ruby Walsh: Legendary Irish racer hailed as 'greatest jump jockey ever' as he retires after 24 years in the saddle

By: Aidan Lonergan

The Jockey's Journal: What a way to go for National winner Rule The World
News 5 years ago

The Jockey's Journal: What a way to go for National winner Rule The World

By: Dougie Costello

GALLERY: AP McCoy receives BBC Lifetime Achievement Award as Tyson Fury misses out on SPOTY accolade
Sport 6 years ago

GALLERY: AP McCoy receives BBC Lifetime Achievement Award as Tyson Fury misses out on SPOTY accolade

By: Irish Post

Latest

Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025
Sport 43 minutes ago

Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Pep Guardiola feels Premier League players could strike over covid debacle
Sport 1 hour ago

Pep Guardiola feels Premier League players could strike over covid debacle

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Ladies European Tour will welcome back the Irish Open.
Sport 2 hours ago

The Ladies European Tour will welcome back the Irish Open.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ADVENTURE CALLS: The island of Ireland's great outdoors are waiting to be explored
Travel 2 hours ago

ADVENTURE CALLS: The island of Ireland's great outdoors are waiting to be explored

By: Irish Post

Festive fun for the older Irish community at Nottingham’s Golden Shamrock Club
Community 5 hours ago

Festive fun for the older Irish community at Nottingham’s Golden Shamrock Club

By: Irish Post