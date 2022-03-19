Rachael Blackmore: She’s inspiring kids everywhere, says Ruby Walsh

The superstar jockey etched her name in horse-racing history books this week by becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on board A Plus Tard on Friday

She followed up last year's success at Aintree and Cheltenham by going one better on the Henry de Bromhead trained mare.

What a race. A Plus Tard ROMPS home in the Gold Cup 🔥



Rachel Blackmore is a superstar! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AolsTZ6quW — Lucas Coppin (@Lucas_Coppin) March 18, 2022

Some of Ireland's most recognisable stars have heaped praise on the trailblazer this week.

AP McCoy felt that the returning crowds to the festival will have made the win so much more sweeter for the 32-year-old

“It’s all about dreams,”

“She was here last year and beat everyone but she didn’t have the crowds and people to appreciate how brilliant she is.

“It’s great for her that today she’s going to get all that adulation. We’re so lucky to have Rachael Blackmore. He was given a bravely cool ride and this is what dreams are made of.

“Walking down the chute in front of everyone in the stand at the Cheltenham Festival, there’s nothing like it. You can have all the success in the world but there’s nothing like riding the Gold Cup winner.”

Another famous face in the world of racing Ruby Walsh hailed Blackmore for the performance on the horse.

“It was a wonderful performance from Rachael,

It was the coolness to hang on to the horse down the hill, and it was magic, absolute magic.

Blackmore beat Minella Indo this year and what's ironic about the win is that she beat the horse she had a chance to ride with for a second time", he added

“She went after Minella Indo last year and got to him too soon. Rachael was stuck behind a wall of horses this year but didn’t panic. She waited and used that turn of foot.

Walsh also added that her performance is inspiring Ireland's young girls in the country, including his own daughter

“I’ve got a 12-year-old at home, who is probably gutted because she wanted to do something Rachael Blackmore has just done and be the first lady to win the Gold Cup, he said."

“She’s inspiring kids everywhere. It’s incredible the interest she’s driving in the sport. You need role models like that for the sport and the industry, she’s box office.”