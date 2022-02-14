Argentine golf legend Eduardo Romero dies at 67

Eduardo Romero, the former Argentine golfer has passed away at the age of 67.

He was nicknamed El Gato '' (The Cat) and earned eight titles on the tour between 1989 and 2002.

His first was at the Trophée Lancôme in France and the last was at the Scottish Open, when he won in a playoff to become at that time the third oldest winner on the tour — just three days before his 48th birthday.

Murió el intendente de Villa Allende, Eduardo "El gato Romero".



A los 67 años, falleció Eduardo El Gato Romero, ex golfista e intendente de Villa Allende. Había pedido licencia de su cargo por problemas de salud.



He won two major championships at the 2006 Tradition and the 2008 US Senior Open at the age of 50

Romero also served as mayor of his home city of Villa Allende, taking a leave of absence at the end of January due to health reasons.

Chief operating officer at the European Tour group Keith Waters - who played alongside Romero on tour in the late 1980s and early 90s, told europeantour.com:

"All of us at the European Tour group are sad to hear of the passing of Eduardo Romero.

"Eduardo had an enviable CV, with two senior majors and national opens of France, Scotland and Spain to his name.

"He was an important part of a special group of Argentinian golfers to have played on the European Tour in the 1980s and 1990s and then on the Seniors Tour in the 2000s, and he was a fun guy to be around who always played golf with a smile on his face.

"He will be sadly missed."