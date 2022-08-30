Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after last weekend's 9-0 drubbing to Liverpool

SCOTT PARKER was relieved of his duties at Bournemouth this morning, days after his side lost 9-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Bournemouth won their opening game against Aston Villa 2-0 but have failed to register a win since then. Defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool last Saturday have cost Parker his job.

The former West Ham and Spurs midfielder led Fulham to the Premier League and managed to repeat the trick to Bournemouth last year.



Speaking after the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, Parker admitted that the levels were not up to scratch

“I am not that surprised given the level here is far greater than we have. I am not making an excuse, some of the goals were our own doing," he told Sky Sports

“I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level."

A statement from the club's co-owner Maxim Demin thanked Parker for time at the club, but stated the club needed to go in a new direction

The club's co-owner Maxim Demin said: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Gary O'Neil is expected to stand in as interim manager until the club find a new full-time manager.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the bookies favourite to take the job

He's 7/4 with Sky Bet to take over the Cherries this season.