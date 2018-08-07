Brogan returns as second string Dubs power past Roscommon

DUBLIN 4-24

ROSCOMMON 2-16

All Ireland Senior Football Championship

BERNARD BROGAN completed a remarkable return from injury when he entered the fray late in the second half of Dublin’s comfortable quarter final phase 3 victory against Roscommon.

The popular 34 year-old sustained a cruciate injury in February and there were fears at the time that the damage could be career ending. Even for younger players, the standard recovery time is often between eight months to a year.

Dubs manager Jim Gavin has an embarrassment of riches to call upon – and had the luxury of making nine changes from Dublin’s last game against Tyrone in Omagh. But he is amazed by Brogan’s rapid progress and was delighted to welcome the four-time All Star back into the fold.

“From the day the injury happened he was very focused on getting back around this time of the year and it’s happened for him,” he said.

“He’s got a very busy professional life outside of his sport. To combine that – and he’s just welcomed twins into his family and to have that at home as well – and to still apply himself as dedicated and as diligently as he did the last five-and-a half months has been remarkable, but he’s got such a positive outlook on life. He’s put a lot of hard work in there and that hard work has paid off, so it’s good to have him back.”

Dublin had secured their progress to the semi finals by winning their first two games in the Super 8s whilst Roscommon - though

improving - had lost two on the bounce. With the fate of these two sides long established before the throw in, there was a danger this match might take on the feel of simply another fixture to fulfil.

And whilst Gavin took the opportunity to rest the heavy artillery with one eye on that semi final, he will have been impressed with how the likes of Cormac Costello (0-9) and Eoghan O’Gara (2-2) seized their opportunity.

“As a management team we are trying to do the best for the county and the team and we picked those 15-21 players who represent the squad as best as they can,” he said.

