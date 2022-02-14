Celtic's Ange Postecoglou reflects on the clubs relationship with Ireland

CELTIC'S IRISH support is one of the strongest footballing relationships in the world. There have been numerous players who represented the Republic that have gone on to play for the Glasgow club.

Players like Packie Bonner, Aiden McGeady, Roy Keane, James McCarthy, and others have worn the famous green and white stripes.

Celtic's current manager Ange Postecoglou spoke about the club's history to Australian sports channel Stan Sport and even mentioned how the club was formed, to feed poor Irish immigrants.

Craig Foster, an ex Celtic player was praised by Postecoglou, for his human rights work with refugees.

Foster mentioned that it was in Celtic's DNA to provide help with social justice work and shortly after Postecoglou gave an insight to how much he knew about Celtic's background and formation with the Irish twist.

I found a real sort of affinity with the club, and obviously we all know the club really well. I think we may surprise people over here at the beginning.

"We seem like we’re a million miles away and almost as I said a couple of times on another planet. You know we’ve always been aware about the great clubs around the world and Celtic’s one of them.

"And their whole background and why the actual club was formed, to feed poor Irish immigrants, there was a purpose behind this club that stayed with it right to this day.

"For me that resonates obviously strongly being an immigrant in our own country. And South Melbourne, Hellas, Melbourne Croatia, Sydney Croatia, all these clubs were set up the same way. They weren’t set up solely to be football clubs, they were set up to help people adjust to life in their new land."

Postecoglou's family came to Australia from Greece when he was younger, so it's hard to see why he's so passionate about the issue around social justice.

The 56-year-old's Celtic side are a point above Rangers and had one of their current Irish players Liam Scales score a screamer in the 4-0 win over Raith Rovers last weekend.

