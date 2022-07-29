Commonwealth games schedule, TV times and everything else included

THE OPENING CERMONY OF the Commonwealth games began last night in Birmingham.
The international multi-sport event is for members of the Commonwealth that will take place in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.
One of these countries is Northern Ireland. They have several athletes competing for gold at the games between these dates.
These games include the likes of Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Rugby sevens. and many more sports.
Here are more details for the event taking place over the two weeks.
TV SCHEDULE
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
Here they come ... a whopping 6500 athletes from 72 countries!
Australia led the medal table last time out on the Gold Coast and so they lead us out at the start of the athletes' parade. They topped the medal table with 80 golds in 2018 on their way to 198 in total!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/87ZVUfh1I5
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
Sports on show
Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach volleyball, Boxing, T20 Cricket Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Lawn bowls, Netball, Para powerlifting, Rugby sevens, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.
Venues
15 venues across the West Midlands have been selected to hold different sporting events, including the famous NEC Arena in Birmingham city centre and Coventry Stadium – home to the Wasps rugby team and Coventry City FC.
How many Athletes
There are over 6500 athletes from 72 countries who will compete for honours
Schedule
There are 286 sessions across 11 days of live sport.
First day events
Badminton - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Gymnastics - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm
Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Rugby Sevens - 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm
Cycling, track and para track - 10am-1pm, 4pm-6.30pm
Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm
T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm
Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4pm
Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm
Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm
Squash - 12pm-3.15pm, 6pm-8.30pm
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm
The #B2022 sporting action is officially 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙮!
Here's some of the highlights you can enjoy this morning.
Get live updates at https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk pic.twitter.com/o9WvP5CaLX
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022
Who were Northern Ireland's flagbearers
Lawn bowler Martin McHugh and boxer Michaela Walsh were the delegation's flagbearers during the opening ceremony on Thursday
How many competitors will compete from Northern Ireland
There are 97 competitors from Northern Ireland (43 men and 54 women) in 14 sports
Northern Ireland competitors in full
All of this can be found here on the Commonwealth games website
https://www.birmingham2022.com/teams/northern-ireland/47d43fbf-9108-447d-97c0-d0ad157a5d65