Commonwealth games schedule, TV times and everything else included
Sport

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Athletes of Team Northern Ireland take part during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

THE OPENING CERMONY OF the Commonwealth games began last night in Birmingham.  

The international multi-sport event is for members of the Commonwealth that will take place in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022. 

One of these countries is Northern Ireland. They have several athletes competing for gold at the games between these dates.  

These games include the likes of Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Rugby sevens. and many more sports.  

Here are more details for the event taking place over the two weeks. 

TV SCHEDULE 

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00 

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00 

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30 

Sports on show 

Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach volleyball, Boxing, T20 Cricket Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Lawn bowls, Netball, Para powerlifting, Rugby sevens, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling. 

Venues 

15 venues across the West Midlands have been selected to hold different sporting events, including the famous NEC Arena in Birmingham city centre and Coventry Stadium – home to the Wasps rugby team and Coventry City FC. 

How many Athletes  

 There are over 6500 athletes from 72 countries who will compete for honours  

Schedule 

 There are 286 sessions across 11 days of live sport. 

First day events 

Badminton - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm 

Gymnastics - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm 

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm 

Rugby Sevens - 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm 

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm 

Cycling, track and para track - 10am-1pm, 4pm-6.30pm 

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm 

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm 

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4pm 

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm 

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm 

Squash - 12pm-3.15pm, 6pm-8.30pm 

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm 

Who were Northern Ireland's flagbearers 

Lawn bowler Martin McHugh and boxer Michaela Walsh were the delegation's flagbearers during the opening ceremony on Thursday 

How many competitors will compete from Northern Ireland 

There are 97 competitors from Northern Ireland (43 men and 54 women) in 14 sports  

Northern Ireland competitors in full 

All of this can be found here on the Commonwealth games website  

https://www.birmingham2022.com/teams/northern-ireland/47d43fbf-9108-447d-97c0-d0ad157a5d65 

