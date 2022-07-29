Commonwealth games schedule, TV times and everything else included

THE OPENING CERMONY OF the Commonwealth games began last night in Birmingham.

The international multi-sport event is for members of the Commonwealth that will take place in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

One of these countries is Northern Ireland. They have several athletes competing for gold at the games between these dates.

These games include the likes of Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Rugby sevens. and many more sports.

Here are more details for the event taking place over the two weeks.

TV SCHEDULE

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Here they come ... a whopping 6500 athletes from 72 countries!



Australia led the medal table last time out on the Gold Coast and so they lead us out at the start of the athletes' parade. They topped the medal table with 80 golds in 2018 on their way to 198 in total!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/87ZVUfh1I5 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

Sports on show

Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach volleyball, Boxing, T20 Cricket Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Lawn bowls, Netball, Para powerlifting, Rugby sevens, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.

Venues

15 venues across the West Midlands have been selected to hold different sporting events, including the famous NEC Arena in Birmingham city centre and Coventry Stadium – home to the Wasps rugby team and Coventry City FC.

How many Athletes

There are over 6500 athletes from 72 countries who will compete for honours

Schedule

There are 286 sessions across 11 days of live sport.

First day events

Badminton - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Gymnastics - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm

Cycling, track and para track - 10am-1pm, 4pm-6.30pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3.15pm, 6pm-8.30pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm

The #B2022 sporting action is officially 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙮!



Here's some of the highlights you can enjoy this morning.



Get live updates at https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk pic.twitter.com/o9WvP5CaLX — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022

Who were Northern Ireland's flagbearers

Lawn bowler Martin McHugh and boxer Michaela Walsh were the delegation's flagbearers during the opening ceremony on Thursday

How many competitors will compete from Northern Ireland

There are 97 competitors from Northern Ireland (43 men and 54 women) in 14 sports

Northern Ireland competitors in full

All of this can be found here on the Commonwealth games website

https://www.birmingham2022.com/teams/northern-ireland/47d43fbf-9108-447d-97c0-d0ad157a5d65