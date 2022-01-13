Damien Duff would like to bring Wes Hoolahan back to Shelbourne
Sport

Damien Duff would like to bring Wes Hoolahan back to Shelbourne

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Wes Hoolahan of Cambridge United looks to play the ball under pressure from Mitch Pinnock of Northampton Town during the Pre Season Friendly match between Cambridge United and Northampton Town at Abbey Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

SHELBOURNE BOSS Damien Duff is said to be making moves to bring former Shelbourne hero Wes Hoolahan back to Drumcondra.

According to The Mirror  the pair have spoken already about a move and the Dubliner is free to speak to other clubs since January 1.

Hoolahan is currently at Cambridge United and has impressed at the club since his move down the English football league to English League One.

He was part of Cambridge's shock 1-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle United last Saturday- is out of contract in June

It's speculated that the 39-year-old would like to rejoin the club, where he spent four brilliant years. He left to join Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston in January, 2006 in a €220,000 deal.

Shels may not be able to make a move until July, but Cambridge may not be able to hold onto to the veteran for the rest of the season

It's also speculated that Shel’s would like to sign Hoolhan before the League Of Ireland season kicks off on February 18.

Hoolahan may want to repay the faith manager Mark Bonner put into him by seeing out the season. 

He joined the club 18 months ago and was given an extra year at the club for his displays in the middle of the park as the club climbed into League One from League Two.

Deportivo La Coruna's Walter Pandiani (L: News Photo (Photo credit should read IAGO LOPEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Last weekend at St James' Park, Hoolahan was introduced just after the hour mark and played a role in the winning goal with a customary interchange of passes in the middle of the park.

Hoolahan shone in his first spell at Tolka Park and won the Premier Division title in 2001-02, 2003 and 2004.

He was also key to Shel's run to the final qualifying round of the Champions League in 2004-05. They were beaten 3-0 on aggregate to Deportivo La Coruna despite keeping a clean sheet at Lansdowne Road.

His best club form came at Carrow Road. Hoolahan made 323 appearances for Norwich in all competitions. His form ensured him a place in The Canaries' list of best players of recent times.

The highlight of Hoolahan's career came in Euro 2016, when the Boys In Green led 1-0 against Sweden thanks to a sweet volley by Hoolahan.

See More: Damien Duff, Football, Wes Hoolahan

Related

Damien Duff says Irish football facitlies are light years behind the GAA
Sport 2 months ago

Damien Duff says Irish football facitlies are light years behind the GAA

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Damien Duff tears into "horrific" Liverpool performance
Sport 9 months ago

Damien Duff tears into "horrific" Liverpool performance

By: Rudi Kinsella

Keith Fahey joins Shamrock Rovers coaching staff as Damien Duff looks set to complete Celtic switch
Sport 3 years ago

Keith Fahey joins Shamrock Rovers coaching staff as Damien Duff looks set to complete Celtic switch

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Johann van Graan says he is committed to Munster despite leaving role soon
Sport 17 hours ago

Johann van Graan says he is committed to Munster despite leaving role soon

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Health Minister announces updates to close contact rules
News 19 hours ago

Health Minister announces updates to close contact rules

By: Connell McHugh

Nine of the twelve most viewed television programmes in Ireland last year were sports events
Sport 19 hours ago

Nine of the twelve most viewed television programmes in Ireland last year were sports events

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Legislation published allowing adopted people access to original birth certificate
News 20 hours ago

Legislation published allowing adopted people access to original birth certificate

By: Connell McHugh

Portadown withdraw contract offer for Dubliner Joe Gorman after Orangemen Tweet
Sport 20 hours ago

Portadown withdraw contract offer for Dubliner Joe Gorman after Orangemen Tweet

By: Conor O'Donoghue