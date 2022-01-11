Dubliner Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United

KILLIAN PHILLIPS Drogheda United's teenage prospect has joined Crystal Palace.

Phillips has signed a two-year deal, subject to clearance after Palace and Drogheda agreed on an undisclosed fee for the move.

The 19-year-old made 31 appearances for Drogs, scoring twice after making his senior League of Ireland debut last April

Paddy McCarthy manages Palace’s U23 team

“I’m delighted to be here,” Phillips told the club’s official website.

“I’m proud to be a Crystal Palace player.

“Paddy was talking to me about signing for different clubs. He said to me it’s like buying a home: when you walk into the right home you know it’s the right place, and that’s kind of how I felt at Crystal Palace the first day I walked in.”

A delighted McCarthy said that Phillips “fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club”.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game.

“He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”

Drogs manager Kevin Doherty said that Phillips is “an exceptional talent and is proof that Drogheda United is a club that nurtures and develops young players to meet their potential”.