Ministers welcome ‘positive outcome’ as Vietnamese market now open to Irish beef

IRISH beef can now be exported to Vietnam giving traders access to an “important market” for the very first time.

Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for Food Promotion and New Markets, Noel Grealish confirmed this week that the Vietnamese market is now open to beef exports from Ireland.

“Vietnam is the world’s 14th most populous country and its economy has experienced rapid growth and development in recent years,” Minister Heydon said.

“Rising disposable income, urbanisation and a shift toward eating out are leading to increased demand for beef,” he explained.

“Industry selected Vietnam as one of its priorities for beef access – it is a market with a population of over 100 million people and a growing middle class, presenting significant opportunities for Irish Agri-food exporters.

“For beef, the door has now been opened and there is a real opportunity for the industry to build on.”

Vietnam was designated as a priority market for access for Irish beef in recent years.

Minister Heydon’s department has been pursuing this since 2022 when he visited Vietnam and met with the nation’s then agriculture minister.

The following year he hosted the Vietnamese vice minister for agriculture in Dublin.

“I used these opportunities to advance the case for Irish beef to achieve access to this important market,” he said.

Minister Grealish said the decision to open up trade with Ireland represented “an endorsement by the Vietnamese Administration of Ireland’s high food safety standards”.

He said: “I was delighted to visit Vietnam for St Patrick’s Day where I met with the Vice Minister of Agriculture who advised me of the positive outcome of last year’s audit visit to Ireland.

“Since then, officials in both countries have worked together to agree the conditions under which trade can take place, culminating in this very positive outcome.”

The minister added: “This ongoing work is one of the key pillars of the Food Vision 2030 strategy and makes a strong contribution to the Government’s Action Plan on Market Diversification.

“The expansion of markets for Irish beef is crucial for the further development of our beef sector.

“Vietnam brings the number of markets for Irish beef to over 70 and we are actively working on others.

“Every new international market increases the economic sustainability of our beef sector and positively impacts on family farms and employment in rural Ireland adding value sustainably into the future.”

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole, said he was “delighted” to receive news of the new trade agreement with Vietnam.

“I am delighted that Irish beef has secured market access to Vietnam, which has been a priority market for access,” he said.

“This is an important step that underlines the importance of continuing to open markets and develop new opportunities for Irish food and drink exports.

“Vietnam represents a large and promising market, and our understanding of its potential will be further strengthened by a new Bord Bia market insight report, due for publication in the first quarter of the year.”