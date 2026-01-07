Taoiseach meets Xi Jinping in China amid EU tariff negotiations

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met in China at the beginning of a four-day official visit.

Ireland is seeking to strengthen its ties amid a backdrop of rising trade barriers between the US, the EU and China.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where Mr Martin urged greater openness in commerce and business, according to Reuters.

President Xi called for deeper co-operation between Ireland and China in sectors like pharma, tourism and artificial intelligence.

He emphasised mutual respect and shared benefits as the foundation for long-term relations, describing these principles as “valuable experiences” for the stable development of China-Ireland ties.

“It is hoped that Ireland will play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations,” Mr Xi said, referencing Ireland’s upcoming rotating presidency of the EU Council.

Trade was a central theme of the meeting, especially since relations between Brussels and Beijing have become strained.

The Taoiseach referenced Ireland’s position on open markets, “We believe it’s fundamental that we try and work towards open trade, recognising the interdependence of the world.”

“I will stress the importance of a strong EU-China relationship, as well as robust and effective multilateral institutions.”

The visit comes shortly after China announced tariffs of up to 42.7 per cent on EU dairy products, which followed EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Ireland is one of Europe’s largest dairy exporters and ships more than 90 per cent of its dairy products abroad, with exports valued at around €6bn annually.

Reacting to the introduction of the tariffs, Irish Farmers Association Dairy Chair Martin McElearney said producers were disappointed by China’s decision.

But he noted that the dairy tariffs are primarily focused on milk, cream and cheese, while infant milk formula has been excluded.

Irish dairy exports to China have declined since peaking at €689m in 2017.

In 2024, exports totalled €382m, with year-to-date figures for 2025 also showing a further drop.

Mr McElearney said infant formula continues to account for the majority of Irish dairy exports to China, making up 55 per cent of the total, alongside more than €40m worth of casein and whey exports in 2025.

“While the impact of these tariffs may be limited from an Irish perspective, they are still concerning given the bearish market sentiment that dairy finds itself in at present,” he said.

“Any moves that undermine trade are concerning right now given the ample supply of milk that is in the market.”

China is currently Ireland’s fifth-largest trading partner, with total trade between the two nations exceeding €35bn in the last few years.

Beyond the formal talks, the Taoiseach toured Beijing’s Forbidden City and is set to meet Irish and Chinese business leaders, as well as representatives of a dozen Irish colleges.

It later emerged that there was a literary connection between the two world leaders.

Mr Martin revealed that the Chinese president had told him that The Gadfly by Cork-born writer Ethel Voynich had a great influence on him in his youth, while Mr Martin replied that he had also read and enjoyed a first edition of the novel as a young man.

Later in the week, Mr Martin will travel to Shanghai, where he is scheduled to meet the city’s mayor and business groups.

This marks the first visit to China by a sitting Taoiseach since 2012.