Dustin Johnson has resigned from from the PGA Tour. He is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup

TWO-TIME major champion Dustin Johnson has walked away from the PGA Tour to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, an event which starts on Thursday at Centurion Club in London

Johnson resigned his membership, which will come as a massive blow for the PGA Tour.

Speaking at a press conference with fellow golfers Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell, Johnson confirmed the news on Tuesday, which rules him out of the Ryder Cup next year.

""Obviously at this time it's hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for right now, I've resigned my membership from the PGA Tour," Johnson said.

"I'm going to play here for now, and that's the plan.

"What the consequences are going to be, I can't comment on how the tour is going to handle it.

Adding on his decision, Johnson said: "The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me, and I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country, and hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules.

"I chose what's best for me and my family."

Back in February, Johnson said he had planned to stay with the PGA Tour. He now states that he is excited by the LIV series

BREAKING🚨: Dustin Johnson RESIGNS from the PGA Tour



The golfer is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/LLmlmIDKmF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2022

'Ever since I was first introduced to this idea, I thought it was great for the game of golf', said the 2020 Masters champion

"I was excited about a new format, a new kind of golf that I think is great for the game, is great for the fans, and I think it's going to be very exciting'.

"I'm excited about playing. There's three rounds, no cut, it's a shotgun start, so to me everyone is playing in the same conditions.'

"We see it all the time where you can get the bad side of a draw, and unfortunately that's just how it goes, but now we'd all play at the same exact time, same exact conditions, so it's going to be a really true test.

Phil Mickelson will also attend the opener this Friday after taking a break from golf.

Mickelson came under fire for his controversial comments about the Saudi-funded events that were published by his biographer in February.