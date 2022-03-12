Eddie Hearn gives his prediction for Conlan vs Wood tonight.
Sport

Eddie Hearn gives his prediction for Conlan vs Wood tonight.

THE WBA regular featherweight title will be up for grabs when Michael Conlan takes on WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood at the Nottingham Arena tonight. 

Wood [25(15)-2(1)] v Conlan [16(8)-0] promises to be an excellent bout for Irish boxing fans predicts Eddie Hearn

The boxing promoter knows that the judges will gain more attention after what happened in the Josh Taylor and Jack Caterall fight last week,

Taylor was given the win by split decision despite the underdog Caterall winning most of the rounds

Speaking to Irish publication Irish Boxing.com Eddie Hearn gave his take on the situation tonight

“I actually think you’re in a better position, all eyes will be on the scorecards,” he assures.

“People talk about corruption, bollocks, sometimes there is incompetence, but there will be more focus than ever on this judging panel. Not everyone will agree with the judgment that just doesn’t happen but now is actually a time you’re more likely to get it right.”

The 43-year-old also gave his take on the fight, which will be shown on DAZN and believes that a knockout will happen. 

“I actually think this fight won’t go the distance,” Hearn told the media site

“I think both guys can end this fight. I think Leigh Wood has the power to take Michael Conlan out and Michael Conlan has the power [to do the same]. People talk about punchers versus boxers but Conlan can punch as well. I think this fight is going to end in a spectacular knockout.”

The bout will take place in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

The undercard should get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT.

The fight will be broadcast on sports channel DAZN.

See More: Boxing, Leigh Wood, Micheal Conlan

Related

Thomas Carty wants to 'silence toxic Irish people' with a win in his heavyweight fight tonight
Sport 2 hours ago

Thomas Carty wants to 'silence toxic Irish people' with a win in his heavyweight fight tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Teenage Irish boxing star Liam 'The Kingdom Kid' Walsh secures third win in a row
Sport 5 days ago

Teenage Irish boxing star Liam 'The Kingdom Kid' Walsh secures third win in a row

By: Chris Egan

All the details for Micheal Conlan v Leigh Wood bout this weekend
Sport 5 days ago

All the details for Micheal Conlan v Leigh Wood bout this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs set new Irish athletics records
Sport 5 hours ago

Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs set new Irish athletics records

By: Conor O'Donoghue

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival
Sport 23 hours ago

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland have released a new home kit and it's received mixed reviews from fans
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland have released a new home kit and it's received mixed reviews from fans

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Apology 'freely, openly, and sincerely' issued by ministers to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Apology 'freely, openly, and sincerely' issued by ministers to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh