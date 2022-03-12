Eddie Hearn gives his prediction for Conlan vs Wood tonight.

THE WBA regular featherweight title will be up for grabs when Michael Conlan takes on WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood at the Nottingham Arena tonight.

Wood [25(15)-2(1)] v Conlan [16(8)-0] promises to be an excellent bout for Irish boxing fans predicts Eddie Hearn

The boxing promoter knows that the judges will gain more attention after what happened in the Josh Taylor and Jack Caterall fight last week,

Taylor was given the win by split decision despite the underdog Caterall winning most of the rounds

Speaking to Irish publication Irish Boxing.com Eddie Hearn gave his take on the situation tonight

“I actually think you’re in a better position, all eyes will be on the scorecards,” he assures.

“People talk about corruption, bollocks, sometimes there is incompetence, but there will be more focus than ever on this judging panel. Not everyone will agree with the judgment that just doesn’t happen but now is actually a time you’re more likely to get it right.”

The 43-year-old also gave his take on the fight, which will be shown on DAZN and believes that a knockout will happen.

“I actually think this fight won’t go the distance,” Hearn told the media site

“I think both guys can end this fight. I think Leigh Wood has the power to take Michael Conlan out and Michael Conlan has the power [to do the same]. People talk about punchers versus boxers but Conlan can punch as well. I think this fight is going to end in a spectacular knockout.”

The bout will take place in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

The undercard should get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT.

The fight will be broadcast on sports channel DAZN.