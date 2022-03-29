Eddie Hearn has hinted at Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan 2 at the City Ground

EDDIE HEARN believes that Leigh Wood should fight Ireland's Micheal Conlan again and that the Irish Olympian could help Wood fight at the City ground (Nottingham Forest's football stadium).

Two weeks ago Wood beat Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham two weeks ago and has attracted attention from other fighters like Josh Warrignton, who beat Kiko Martinez last weekend.

The WBA ‘regular’ featherweight may get his wish according to Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom promoter.

Hearn speaking to the publication Boxingscene said that MTK, who manage both Wood and Conlan, are pushing for a rematch.

“All Leigh Wood wants to do is fight at the City Ground,” said Hearn

“So, what are the fights? Kiko Martinez? Maybe. Josh Warrington? Absolutely, although he might want it at Elland Road, so it is a toss-up. Michael Conlan rematch? Absolutely. Santa Cruz? Yes. He has got options.

Colan left their last bout in a stretcher, having fallen out of the ring, but Hearn believes that the rematch might be the best option for the 33-year-old

“The rematch might be the biggest fight. It was an epic fight, but he has got options now.

Generally, you get the opportunity to do it in July, which gives him another three or four weeks off. He has had two, is that enough? If you want to do it, you can't wait until next year, this is his window.

He needs to be ready for the back end of the summer if he is going to box at the City Ground.”

Wood has also said that the boxing promoter promised that he could fight at City Ground if he beat Conlan.

"It has always been the dream to fight there. I told everybody that I was going to make it happen and Eddie Hearn had promised me that if I won the fight then it would", he added

"I can't wait. The Forest fans who turned out last night were incredible. When I came out to Mull of Kintyre to hear them singing they lifted me up and picked me up to another level.

"It was unreal and I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to support me."