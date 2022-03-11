Eddie Jones racks up mind games says "Ireland haven’t played against a team like us before"
ENGLAND HEAD coach Eddie Jones has stated that England will "rip into" Ireland in their Six Nations Twickenham game tomorrow.

Ireland struggled to deal with the French power three weeks ago and England and Jones are set to play a similar physical battle when the sides meet tomorrow.

Ireland and France have been the form teams in the Northern hemisphere for the last 12 months, while England have had a stop start campaign with 2 wins and a loss against Scotland.

Ireland's last victory against England came last year at Aviva Stadium, but their last away win came in 2018, when they won the Grand Slam under former bossJoe Schmidt.

The form guide is stacked in Ireland's favour with a a run of 10 wins in their last 11 games for Andy Farrell's side have made this Irish side the bookies favourites.

Jones feels that England's physical power will  will cause Ireland major problems

"Whenever you play Ireland, the breakdown is a significant part of the game," said Jones.

"They pride themselves on that area, but we are a very physical team and they haven’t played against a side as physical as us for a long time.

"If you look at their record, they haven’t played against South Africa since 2017. We played against South Africa last year and did well in those physical stakes - so we intend to really take it to them."

Speaking to the Irishpost former Ireland winger Tommy Bowe also brought up England's power.

"I do think [France] have shown a template of how you can beat this side,” he admits.

“If [England] can muscle up to them and slow down that ruck ball, which we know Ireland are good at, then that could be a problem and make it a tough day for Ireland. "

Jones feels the Ireland are in for a real battle this weekend because of it

"I don’t know whether that helps us or not, but I know we have one intention in this game and that’s to go after Ireland," said Jones.

"We are going to chase them hard down the street. Everywhere they go, we’re going to be in their faces and we’re going to take time and space away from them. Do we enjoy that challenge? Yes.

"We love playing at Twickenham. We love playing in front of 82,000 people.

"I’m sure that all the guys and girls who came to the game against Wales will wish they had a ticket for this game and those who are there will enjoy a great spectacle.

"Those watching it on television will be able to enjoy watching an England team that’s going to rip into Ireland."

Andy Farrell has refused to buy into the Australian mind games and said

"Eddie has said plenty of times in the past that praise makes you weak," said the 46-year-old.

"We make sure that we take care of our own house and prepare properly and be ready to perform."

When asked if it made any difference he refuted it

“Not at this level, no," he stated.

