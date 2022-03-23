Erik ten Hag was interviewed for the Manchester United job on Monday state reports this morning
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Steven Berghuis of Ajax, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 20, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. ANP OLAF KRAAK (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED have spoken to Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for the Old Trafford hot seat, according to multiple reports this morning. 

United are said to have conducted an interview with the 52-year-old on Monday about taking the role. 

The Dutchman has not been confirmed as the new Old Trafford boss due United's wish to interview other candidates in the process.

The club plans to interview the other favorite Paris Saint Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, and the likes of Spain's national team manager Luis Enrique and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui in the coming days and weeks. 

The Daily Mail, report that Ten Hag has been improving his English in a bid to land the job and the BBC say the club don't want to drag out the process and that they want to hire a full time person as soon as possible.

A former coach with Bayern Munich's second team with Pep Guardiola at the helm, the Dutchman has been in football for 10 years.

Ten Hag has been at Ajax since December 2017.

The Ajax chief's side have won Dutch league titles in 2019 and 2021 and are currently top of the table by two points from PSV Eindhoven.

They have also exceeded expectations in the Champions League beating the likes of Real Madrid 4-1 in Spain, beating Dortmund and also toppled Juventus along the way. 

They were eventually beaten in the semi-finals by Pochettino's Spurs in 2018.

Ten Hag is said to have been recommended by current interim Ralf Rangnick for the role. 

United have gone out of the FA Cup and Champions League on his watch, leaving the focus on trying to finish in the top four. United are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played one game more.

